Looking for a dog in Chattanooga? These pups are already loved and cared for, but their families and local rescuers are helping them find new homes.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Border Collie mix

Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate with tan

Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chattanooga, TN)

About Addie:

Addie has been a cherished family dog for five years. She’s very smart, knows lots of tricks, and loves to stay active. True to her breeds, she’s high-energy and would enjoy space to run, but her family says she is also adaptable, so she can settle in well once her needs are met.

She’s looking for a home that can give her regular exercise and mental stimulation. If you enjoy training, hiking, or playing with a bright, active dog, Addie could be a great match.

For more information or to arrange a meet-and-greet, contact the private owner through Adoptapet.

👉 Meet Addie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga

Phone: (423) 624-5302

About Nick:

Nick is described as a spirited daredevil and a four-legged whirlwind. He’s rowdy, playful, and full of energy, with a fun, mischievous side. He’ll do best in a home that can keep him both mentally and physically busy.

If you’re looking for a high-energy adventure buddy who loves to play and stay active, Nick might be your guy.

To learn more or schedule a visit, contact Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga at (423) 624-5302.

👉 Meet Nick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix

Age: Adult (around 4 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Adoption fee: $10

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chattanooga, TN)

About Glimmer:

Glimmer is a sweet, people-loving pit bull who enjoys playing, cuddling, and being close to her family. Her current family has three dogs and, due to life changes, needs to rehome one, so this is a heartfelt, difficult decision.

Health & vetting:

Spayed

Rabies vaccination current (3-year vaccine)

Glimmer is looking for a home that can give her time, attention, and affection. If you want a dog who loves to be with her people, she could be a wonderful match.

Contact the private owner through Adoptapet to ask questions or set up a meeting.

👉 View Glimmer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chattanooga, TN, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links so they can find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.