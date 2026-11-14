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🚌 Chattanooga transportation jobs with multiple driving roles
Chattanooga has a nice mix of driving and tech-heavy transportation roles right now, from hospital routes to rail safety and aviation.
Here are several solid options hiring in and around Chattanooga, TN:
Truck Driver – Environmental Projects
Employer: KEMRON Environmental Services
Location: Chattanooga, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
This role supports environmental construction and cleanup work, driving articulating dump trucks, water trucks, and other heavy trucks on and off road. Good fit if you have 5+ years heavy truck experience and like outdoor, hands-on work with strong safety standards.
Gulfstream Aircraft Maintenance Technician – 1066
Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
Location: Chattanooga, TN
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Work on high-end Gulfstream aircraft doing inspections, repairs, and troubleshooting. They hire at multiple experience levels (AMT I–IV) and offer benefits starting day one, weekly pay, and lots of training if you want to grow in aviation.
Truck Driver – Laundry (Full Time, 1st Shift)
Employer: Xanitos (Erlanger Laundry)
Location: Chattanooga, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $23.00/hour, 1st shift (6:00am–2:30pm), weekends required
Drive laundry routes between the Erlanger laundry and client hospitals, hauling clean and soiled linens. Good for someone who wants steady daytime hours, benefits, and doesn’t mind physical work and a hospital-related setting.
NEMT Driver (Non-Emergency Medical Transportation)
Employer: Caring So Sincerely, Inc.
Location: Chattanooga, TN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.50/hour
Provide non-emergency rides to medical appointments, helping clients in and out of the vehicle and keeping trips on schedule. Great if you’re patient, reliable, and want a people-focused driving job with regular local routes.
Automotive Lead Technician
Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone)
Location: Hixson, TN (Chattanooga area)
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $23.81 – $48.03/hour flat-rate, depending on work completed, productivity, and experience
Lead the shop on advanced diagnostics and repairs (brakes, electrical, alignment, A/C, and more) while mentoring other techs. Comes with day-one medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and paid ASE certifications.
Railroad Flagger
Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)
Location: Chattanooga, TN (heavy travel 50–85%)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $28 – $37/hour, based on experience
Protect work crews on active rail lines by controlling train movements and enforcing safety rules. Ideal if you have 2+ years railroad/MOW experience, like field work, and are willing to travel for long stretches. Includes medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k).
Delivery Driver – Magazine Routes
Employer: CMC Media & Marketing Group
Location: Chattanooga, TN
Type: Part-time, in-person
Pay: $15.00/hour
Use your own vehicle to deliver magazine boxes to local businesses on weekday routes (5–8 hours, must be available at least 6 hours between 8:30am–5pm). Good side gig if you’re 18+, have insurance, and can lift up to 50 lbs.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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