Chattanooga has a nice mix of driving and tech-heavy transportation roles right now, from hospital routes to rail safety and aviation.

Here are several solid options hiring in and around Chattanooga, TN:

Employer: KEMRON Environmental Services

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports environmental construction and cleanup work, driving articulating dump trucks, water trucks, and other heavy trucks on and off road. Good fit if you have 5+ years heavy truck experience and like outdoor, hands-on work with strong safety standards.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Work on high-end Gulfstream aircraft doing inspections, repairs, and troubleshooting. They hire at multiple experience levels (AMT I–IV) and offer benefits starting day one, weekly pay, and lots of training if you want to grow in aviation.

Employer: Xanitos (Erlanger Laundry)

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00/hour, 1st shift (6:00am–2:30pm), weekends required

Drive laundry routes between the Erlanger laundry and client hospitals, hauling clean and soiled linens. Good for someone who wants steady daytime hours, benefits, and doesn’t mind physical work and a hospital-related setting.

Employer: Caring So Sincerely, Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

Provide non-emergency rides to medical appointments, helping clients in and out of the vehicle and keeping trips on schedule. Great if you’re patient, reliable, and want a people-focused driving job with regular local routes.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone)

Location: Hixson, TN (Chattanooga area)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $23.81 – $48.03/hour flat-rate, depending on work completed, productivity, and experience

Lead the shop on advanced diagnostics and repairs (brakes, electrical, alignment, A/C, and more) while mentoring other techs. Comes with day-one medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and paid ASE certifications.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Chattanooga, TN (heavy travel 50–85%)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $37/hour, based on experience

Protect work crews on active rail lines by controlling train movements and enforcing safety rules. Ideal if you have 2+ years railroad/MOW experience, like field work, and are willing to travel for long stretches. Includes medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: CMC Media & Marketing Group

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00/hour

Use your own vehicle to deliver magazine boxes to local businesses on weekday routes (5–8 hours, must be available at least 6 hours between 8:30am–5pm). Good side gig if you’re 18+, have insurance, and can lift up to 50 lbs.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.