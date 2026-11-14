Chattanooga’s warehouses are busy right now, and a lot of teams are hiring for both day and night shifts. If you like fast-paced work and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kenco Group

Kenco Group Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, weekday 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about picking, packing, labeling, and inspecting orders to get them ready to ship. Good fit if you like hands-on work, staying organized, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays).

Employer: Southern Champion Tray

Southern Champion Tray Location: 3480 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Type: Full-time, night shift (Sun–Tue, 6:30 PM–6:30 AM)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll load/unload trailers, fulfill orders with RF scanners, and operate a stand-up forklift in a steady 3-day workweek. Great if you want long shifts, more days off, and like a structured warehouse environment.

Employer: Kenco Group

Kenco Group Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, weekday 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for experienced operators (2+ years forklift experience). You’ll move, load, unload, and stack product using powered industrial equipment, with benefits and a focus on safety and continuous improvement.

Employer: Southern Champion Tray

Southern Champion Tray Location: Amnicola Plant, 2601 Riverport Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Type: Full-time, day shift (Sun–Tue, 6:30 AM–6:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll supply materials to production, move finished goods, and run a forklift to keep lines moving. Good match if you like variety, staying busy, and working just three long shifts a week.

Employer: Kenco Group

Kenco Group Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

More mix of computer and warehouse work: inventory reports, cycle counts, shipping labels, and some shipping/receiving support. Great if you have warehouse experience plus basic computer skills and want a regular weekday schedule.

Employer: Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Salary: Not listed

You’ll pick and stage orders, move product with pallet jacks, and keep counts accurate in a busy beverage warehouse. Comes with a strong benefits package, vacation, 401(k) match, and discounts on things like phones, gyms, and more.

Employer: Southern Champion Tray

Southern Champion Tray Location: 3480 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Type: Full-time, night shift (Sun–Tue, 6:30 PM–6:30 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Focus here is receiving and pallet management: unloading trailers, checking paperwork, sorting and labeling pallets, and keeping pallet inventory in line. Good if you’re detail-oriented and comfortable on a forklift at night.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.