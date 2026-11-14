Chattanooga’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, with options from corporate roles to commission-only gigs and entry-level training spots.

Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: LJA

LJA Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This is a marketing role focused on proposals, InDesign work, and content coordination for an employee-owned engineering firm. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years’ experience, and strong writing/design skills, and want solid benefits and career growth.

Employer: MVP Health Solutions

MVP Health Solutions Location: Chattanooga, TN 37411

Type: Full-time, Contract ( 1099 )

Full-time, Contract ( ) Pay: $75,000–$180,000/year, 100% commission

Work in-person with warm leads helping families choose health and life insurance. You’ll get a 13-week training program, mentorship, and uncapped commission, but you’re an independent contractor responsible for your own taxes and benefits.

Employer: MVP Health Solutions

MVP Health Solutions Location: Chattanooga, TN 37411 (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Contract ( 1099 )

Full-time, Contract ( ) Pay: $60,000–$160,000/year, 100% commission

In-person/Hybrid office role selling health and life insurance to pre-qualified leads—no traditional cold calling. Includes licensing help, a 3-week training program, daily coaching, and residual income potential for those who want a long-term sales career.

Employer: KC Marketing Solutions

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $900–$1,400 per week (base)

Entry-level friendly, in-person role where you meet customers face-to-face, build relationships, and generate new business. Comes with paid training, clear growth paths, and performance-based earnings.

Employer: Chattanooga Premier Choice Consulting

Chattanooga Premier Choice Consulting Location: Chattanooga, TN 37411

Type: Full-time, Contract ( 1099 )

Full-time, Contract ( ) Pay: $75,000–$250,000+/year, 100% commission

Phone and virtual sales role using pre-qualified leads—no door-to-door or cold calling. You’ll get training, coaching, and mentorship, plus potential recurring income and leadership opportunities if you perform well.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30,000–$35,000 base + uncapped commission + company vehicle

Outside sales role calling on job sites and offices to rent and sell heavy equipment. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of outside/industrial sales, want a company car, strong benefits, and 401(k) with match, and like building a territory.

Employer: Deal N Wheels

Deal N Wheels Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $12–$14/hour

Leads an outside B2B sales team, focusing on SaaS/tech-style solutions, Salesforce CRM, and strategy. Best for someone with proven outside sales leadership who wants to own strategy, coach reps, and manage complex deals.

Employer: Deal N Wheels

Deal N Wheels Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $50–$150 per day

Very hustle-focused role doing online sales and digital marketing in person. Short posting, but it’s aimed at highly motivated people who want to earn daily and don’t mind a fast-paced, sales-heavy environment.

Employer: Chattanooga Premier Choice Consulting

Chattanooga Premier Choice Consulting Location: Chattanooga, TN 37411

Type: Full-time, Contract ( 1099 )

Full-time, Contract ( ) Pay: $75,000–$280,000/year, 100% commission

Performance-based role selling protection products via scheduled phone and virtual appointments. You’ll work warm leads, get daily coaching, mentorship, and leadership tracks, with big upside if you’re comfortable with commission-only pay.

Employer: KC Marketing Solutions

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $900–$1,400 per week (base)

In-person role representing AT&T, helping customers choose phone/internet products. Comes with paid training, team support, and performance-based earnings, and is friendly to people new to sales.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Chattanooga roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.