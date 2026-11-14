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Chattanooga
📣 Chattanooga Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple High-Earning Paths
12 days ago
Chattanooga’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now, with options from corporate roles to commission-only gigs and entry-level training spots.
Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast:
Proposal Coordinator II - Marketing
- Employer: LJA
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a marketing role focused on proposals, InDesign work, and content coordination for an employee-owned engineering firm. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years’ experience, and strong writing/design skills, and want solid benefits and career growth.
Benefits Advisor – High Income
- Employer: MVP Health Solutions
- Location: Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Type: Full-time, Contract (1099)
- Pay: $75,000–$180,000/year, 100% commission
Work in-person with warm leads helping families choose health and life insurance. You’ll get a 13-week training program, mentorship, and uncapped commission, but you’re an independent contractor responsible for your own taxes and benefits.
Inside Sales Consultant
- Employer: MVP Health Solutions
- Location: Chattanooga, TN 37411 (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, Contract (1099)
- Pay: $60,000–$160,000/year, 100% commission
In-person/Hybrid office role selling health and life insurance to pre-qualified leads—no traditional cold calling. Includes licensing help, a 3-week training program, daily coaching, and residual income potential for those who want a long-term sales career.
Business Development Representative
- Employer: KC Marketing Solutions
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $900–$1,400 per week (base)
Entry-level friendly, in-person role where you meet customers face-to-face, build relationships, and generate new business. Comes with paid training, clear growth paths, and performance-based earnings.
Sales Advisor – Warm Leads & Uncapped Commission
- Employer: Chattanooga Premier Choice Consulting
- Location: Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Type: Full-time, Contract (1099)
- Pay: $75,000–$250,000+/year, 100% commission
Phone and virtual sales role using pre-qualified leads—no door-to-door or cold calling. You’ll get training, coaching, and mentorship, plus potential recurring income and leadership opportunities if you perform well.
Territory Sales Representative
- Employer: Herc Rentals
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30,000–$35,000 base + uncapped commission + company vehicle
Outside sales role calling on job sites and offices to rent and sell heavy equipment. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of outside/industrial sales, want a company car, strong benefits, and 401(k) with match, and like building a territory.
Outside Sales Manager
- Employer: Deal N Wheels
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12–$14/hour
Leads an outside B2B sales team, focusing on SaaS/tech-style solutions, Salesforce CRM, and strategy. Best for someone with proven outside sales leadership who wants to own strategy, coach reps, and manage complex deals.
Digital Marketing and Online Sales
- Employer: Deal N Wheels
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $50–$150 per day
Very hustle-focused role doing online sales and digital marketing in person. Short posting, but it’s aimed at highly motivated people who want to earn daily and don’t mind a fast-paced, sales-heavy environment.
High Income Sales Representative – No Cold Calling
- Employer: Chattanooga Premier Choice Consulting
- Location: Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Type: Full-time, Contract (1099)
- Pay: $75,000–$280,000/year, 100% commission
Performance-based role selling protection products via scheduled phone and virtual appointments. You’ll work warm leads, get daily coaching, mentorship, and leadership tracks, with big upside if you’re comfortable with commission-only pay.
AT&T Sales Representative
- Employer: KC Marketing Solutions
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $900–$1,400 per week (base)
In-person role representing AT&T, helping customers choose phone/internet products. Comes with paid training, team support, and performance-based earnings, and is friendly to people new to sales.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Chattanooga roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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