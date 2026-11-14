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🚔 Chattanooga Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Leadership Roles
Chattanooga’s security scene is busy right now, with several employers hiring for both frontline and leadership roles. If you’ve got experience in security or public safety, this is a good moment to move up.
Special Response Security Officer
- Employer: GardaWorld Security Services
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time (Response / Special Events)
- Pay: $18.00/hour
High-action role where every day looks different: patrols, surveillance, incident response, and customer service at various sites and events. Must be 21+, have a Tennessee security license, valid driver’s license with clean MVR, and be open to all shifts, weekends, and holidays. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, disability, life insurance, and free uniform.
Healthcare Network Security Manager
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Remote, supporting a national healthcare client (HQ in Nashville, TN) – candidates should live near a major airport
- Type: Full-time, travel up to ~60%
- Pay: Not listed (bonus eligible)
Senior leadership role overseeing multi-site hospital and healthcare security operations across a large network. Requires 10+ years of director-level healthcare security experience, strong knowledge of Joint Commission, HIPAA, workplace violence protocols, and proven P&L and metrics management. You’ll work closely with corporate security leaders, manage KPIs, and lead contract performance, with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement plans, holidays, sick/personal days, and vacation.
Assistant Account Manager – Chattanooga, TN
- Employer: Walden Security
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, on-call responsibility for assigned accounts
- Pay: Not listed
Field leadership role supervising security officers and client accounts day-to-day. You’ll handle scheduling, inspections, client check-ins, payroll records, training, incident report review, and equipment/uniform management. Ideal for someone with an associate degree (or equivalent experience) and 2+ years of security or related management, plus comfort with Microsoft Office and scheduling/billing systems.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through and see the full details—sometimes the fit is clearer in the full posting. And if you’re on the fence, apply anyway; interviews are great practice and can open doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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