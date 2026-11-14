Chattanooga’s making things happen right now—literally. From auto and aviation to medical devices and logistics, there are several solid hands-on roles hiring around town (and one big move option if you’re ready for Colorado).

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Hixson, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.81–$48.03/hour flat-rate, performance-based

Lead the shop on drivability and electrical diagnostics, mentor other techs, and keep up with paid formal training and ASE certifications. Day‑one medical, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, flexible schedule, and company-paid ASE tests make this a strong move for experienced techs.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Inspect turbine aircraft work, sign off repairs, and help keep FAA standards tight in a busy MRO hangar. Benefits start on day one (medical, dental, 401k match, weekly pay), and you’ll use your A&P/inspection experience in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

Employer: Hanger, Inc. / Fillauer

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Advanced CNC role working with modern lathes and mills to make precision parts for prosthetic and orthotic devices. Ideal if you have 5+ years CNC experience, enjoy programming at the machine, mentoring others, and want strong benefits (PTO, holidays, 401k, medical, parental leave, and more).

Employer: Kenco Group

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift weekdays

Pay: Not listed

Pick, pack, label, and inspect orders in a clean, safety-focused warehouse with a major 3PL. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO from day 1, and 10 paid holidays.

Employer: Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing)

Location: Plant in Pueblo, Colorado (recruiting from Chattanooga; relocation assistance available )

(recruiting from Chattanooga; ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Hiring pay up to $36/hour, full range above that

Expert‑level manual and CNC machinist roles with high autonomy, 4‑day workweek (Mon–Thu), and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, profit sharing, paid vacation/sick time, and more). Best for seasoned machinists ready to relocate for higher pay and outdoor‑friendly Colorado living.

Employer: Komatsu

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Engineer-level quality role focused on reducing field failures and warranty costs on heavy equipment. You’ll dig into warranty data, lead root-cause work, coordinate field campaigns, and support suppliers and manufacturing—great if you have a BS in Engineering and want to grow in a global manufacturer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while your applications are in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.