Chattanooga’s legal scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned attorneys and people just starting out. Here are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP Location: Chattanooga, TN (or other firm offices / virtual office)

(or other firm offices / virtual office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; firm notes $155,000–$350,000+ ranges in some states (exact pay varies by market)

Senior role for attorneys with 8+ years of complex commercial litigation experience, especially in healthcare, life sciences, and education. You’ll handle all phases of litigation, often in state and federal court, with competitive pay and a full benefits package.

Employer: Chambliss Law

Chambliss Law Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time (Summer Program)

Program Dates (1Ls): May 17, 2027 – June 25, 2027

Application Deadline: January 22, 2027

Great fit for first-year law students interested in corporate law. You’ll do real legal research, drafting, attend court, depositions, client meetings, and networking events, with a strong chance to explore practice areas and build local connections.

Employer: O'Shaughnessy & Carter, PLLC

Location: Downtown Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $38,000–$49,900 per year (Legal Assistant I & II levels)

Entry-level friendly role supporting collections litigation, with a path to paralegal cross-training. Monday–Friday hours, no weekends, plus 401(k) with profit share, health, dental, vision, and PTO. Applications are only accepted through LinkedIn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good legal roles in Chattanooga tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.