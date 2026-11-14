Chattanooga’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level support to senior architecture and federal health IT. Here are several IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Elliott Davis

Elliott Davis Location: Chattanooga, TN (full-time, 40 hrs/week)

(full-time, 40 hrs/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead end-to-end enterprise data projects for finance and operations leaders in a Senior Manager–level role. You’ll scope solutions with executives, design data architectures (Oracle, Microsoft, Snowflake, Databricks, etc.), stay hands-on with tough SQL/modeling problems, and mentor consultants and architects.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group (SSG)

Syms Strategic Group (SSG) Location: Remote (U.S.-based, tied to Chattanooga listing)

Department: Veterans Affairs (VA)

Veterans Affairs (VA) Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary Range: $85,389 – $116,975

Work 100% remote on a cloud-based healthcare dashboard for VA, building Java/NodeJS REST APIs and Angular front-end features on AWS. Requires 8+ years of software development, strong API and cloud skills, U.S. citizenship, and ability to obtain Public Trust clearance.

Employer: BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Location: Remote, with final interview on-site in Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support BCBST’s enterprise transaction gateway that handles electronic healthcare claims and other X12 EDI transactions. You’ll build and maintain Java-based APIs, work with DB2/SQL and JSON, and help modernize legacy transaction processing into API-based services.

Employer: Acro Service Corp

Acro Service Corp Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level IT support role in a 24x7 IT Customer Operations Center, handling Tier 1 phone, walk-up, and on-site support. You’ll troubleshoot routine issues, work tickets, monitor infrastructure alerts, and escalate to Tier 2/3 as needed; bachelor’s in IT-related field or equivalent experience required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on tech stack, schedule, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.