Chattanooga’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, home care, and clinics are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, tech, or support roles, there’s a good mix of bedside and non‑bedside options.

Employer: Erlanger Behavioral Health Hospital

Erlanger Behavioral Health Hospital Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Temporary, full-time schedule (3x12s, days)

Pay: $60/hour

13‑week inpatient psych assignment with day shift (7a–7p), every other weekend, and a chance to convert to full‑time with benefits. Great fit if you have 1+ year inpatient psych and want strong training plus career growth.

Employer: Proud Moments ABA

Proud Moments ABA Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time or part-time

Bonus: $10,000 retention bonus for full-time BCBAs (through 11/30/2026)

Work with children with autism using ABA in a hybrid, flexible schedule with a clinical support team, quarterly bonuses, and robust CEU access. Ideal if you want less admin work and more direct clinical impact.

Employer: STERIS

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, onsite, nights (Mon–Fri 10:30p–7a)

Pay range: $22.00–$29.88/hour

Senior SPD role reprocessing surgical trays and running sterilization equipment to support OR teams. Great for CRCST/CSPDT/CST‑certified techs with 2+ years SPD experience who like independent, behind‑the‑scenes work.

Employer: Parkridge Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Provide cardiac care on a busy unit with access to cardiovascular surgery, ICU, and neurosurgery services. Comes with HCA’s comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, and strong career paths.

Employer: Independent Optometry Practice (affiliated with Warby Parker )

Independent Optometry Practice (affiliated with ) Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Run a modern exam lane next to a new Warby Parker store, focusing on comprehensive eye exams and contact lens care. Good match if you want a tech‑forward, retail‑adjacent practice with benefits similar to Warby Parker’s.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30a–4:00p, telework ad‑hoc

Coordinate nutrition care for Veterans using the Nutrition Care Process and whole‑health principles. Roles span GS‑7 to GS‑11, so there’s room to grow as you gain experience and maintain your RDN/RD.

Employer: Parkridge Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: PRN/part-time

Advanced hospital tech role handling IV admixtures, narcotics, sterile compounding, and inventory. Great if you’re PTCB‑certified with hospital experience and want flexible PRN hours plus access to HCA benefits (where eligible).

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Location: Chattanooga, TN (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,298 per week (estimated)

13‑week PT contract with full‑time hours on day shift. Good for travelers wanting solid weekly pay while experiencing Chattanooga’s market.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Physicians Surgery Center of Chattanooga

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: PRN

Work in a multispecialty ambulatory surgery center (GYN, ortho, ENT, ophthalmology, retina) providing PreOp and PACU care. Ideal if you have 2+ years PACU or critical care and want predictable, surgery‑center hours.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Physician’s Surgery Center of Chattanooga

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: PRN

Broad perioperative RN role covering pre‑, intra‑, and post‑op care in an outpatient setting. Good fit if you have surgical/periop experience, want a fast‑paced but daytime‑focused environment, and like close teamwork.

Employer: Right at Home Chattanooga

Location: Chattanooga & surrounding areas, TN

Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling)

Pay: From $15/hour, weekly pay, higher for short shifts

In‑home caregiving with flexible days, paid training, health insurance, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and bonuses. No experience needed—great entry point into healthcare if you’re 18+ with a car and clean background.

Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, nights

Care for higher‑acuity trauma and surgical patients (fractures, head injuries, penetrating trauma, extended recovery) with a 4:1 ratio. Strong choice if you want step‑down experience and to build advanced trauma skills.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Chattanooga, TN (home-based cases)

Type: Night shifts (8/10/12 hrs), estimated pay $28–$32/hr

Bonus: Up to $4,000 sign‑on for nights

Private‑duty nursing with pediatric and/or adult patients using G‑tubes, trachs, and vents. Weekly pay, full benefits, PTO, and 401(k) make this appealing if you like 1:1 care.

Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week)

Float across med‑surg and specialty units doing vitals, ADLs, transport, phlebotomy, and point‑of‑care testing. Great for CNAs/EMTs/MA‑types or new techs wanting broad hospital exposure.

Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, float across ERs

Differential: $10/hour for qualified candidates

Experienced ED RN role floating among Erlanger emergency departments. Requires 2+ years ED experience, BLS/ACLS, PALS, TNCC/ENPC, and offers variety plus extra pay for your flexibility.

Employer: Kinex Medical Company, LLC

Location: Chattanooga, TN (field-based)

Type: Full-time, on the road

Pay: $42,000–$46,000/year

Deliver and set up durable medical equipment in homes and clinics, teach patients how to use it, and manage your own schedule. Good for CNAs, PCTs, or customer‑service pros who like independent, patient‑facing field work.

Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week) with $6/hr premium differential

Inpatient LPN role floating across med‑surg units, supporting assessments, meds, and treatments under RN direction. Great if you’re a TN‑licensed LPN wanting hospital experience and extra hourly premium.

Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, exempt (37.5 hrs/week)

Coordinate care for high‑risk pregnancies, linking rural providers, MFMs, neonatology, and families. Ideal for experienced RNs who love education, care coordination, and maternal‑fetal health more than bedside shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.