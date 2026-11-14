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Chattanooga
🏥 Chattanooga Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
12 days ago
Chattanooga’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, home care, and clinics are all hiring. If you’re in nursing, therapy, tech, or support roles, there’s a good mix of bedside and non‑bedside options.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Temp, Behavioral Health – $60/hr
- Employer: Erlanger Behavioral Health Hospital
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Temporary, full-time schedule (3x12s, days)
- Pay: $60/hour
- 13‑week inpatient psych assignment with day shift (7a–7p), every other weekend, and a chance to convert to full‑time with benefits. Great fit if you have 1+ year inpatient psych and want strong training plus career growth.
BCBA – $10,000 Retention Bonus – Hybrid Schedule
- Employer: Proud Moments ABA
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Bonus: $10,000 retention bonus for full-time BCBAs (through 11/30/2026)
- Work with children with autism using ABA in a hybrid, flexible schedule with a clinical support team, quarterly bonuses, and robust CEU access. Ideal if you want less admin work and more direct clinical impact.
Sterile Processing Technician III – 3rd Shift
- Employer: STERIS
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, onsite, nights (Mon–Fri 10:30p–7a)
- Pay range: $22.00–$29.88/hour
- Senior SPD role reprocessing surgical trays and running sterilization equipment to support OR teams. Great for CRCST/CSPDT/CST‑certified techs with 2+ years SPD experience who like independent, behind‑the‑scenes work.
Cardiac RN – Hospital Setting
- Employer: Parkridge Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Provide cardiac care on a busy unit with access to cardiovascular surgery, ICU, and neurosurgery services. Comes with HCA’s comprehensive benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, and strong career paths.
Optometrist – Full-Time, New Warby Parker Store
- Employer: Independent Optometry Practice (affiliated with Warby Parker)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Run a modern exam lane next to a new Warby Parker store, focusing on comprehensive eye exams and contact lens care. Good match if you want a tech‑forward, retail‑adjacent practice with benefits similar to Warby Parker’s.
Clinical Dietitian – Veterans Affairs
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30a–4:00p, telework ad‑hoc
- Coordinate nutrition care for Veterans using the Nutrition Care Process and whole‑health principles. Roles span GS‑7 to GS‑11, so there’s room to grow as you gain experience and maintain your RDN/RD.
Pharmacy Technician II – PRN, Hospital
- Employer: Parkridge Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: PRN/part-time
- Advanced hospital tech role handling IV admixtures, narcotics, sterile compounding, and inventory. Great if you’re PTCB‑certified with hospital experience and want flexible PRN hours plus access to HCA benefits (where eligible).
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,298/week
- Employer: Lifepoint Health®
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (Travel assignment)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,298 per week (estimated)
- 13‑week PT contract with full‑time hours on day shift. Good for travelers wanting solid weekly pay while experiencing Chattanooga’s market.
PreOp/PACU RN – PRN, Surgery Center
- Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Physicians Surgery Center of Chattanooga
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: PRN
- Work in a multispecialty ambulatory surgery center (GYN, ortho, ENT, ophthalmology, retina) providing PreOp and PACU care. Ideal if you have 2+ years PACU or critical care and want predictable, surgery‑center hours.
Registered Nurse – PRN, Outpatient Surgery Center
- Employer: United Surgical Partners International – Physician’s Surgery Center of Chattanooga
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: PRN
- Broad perioperative RN role covering pre‑, intra‑, and post‑op care in an outpatient setting. Good fit if you have surgical/periop experience, want a fast‑paced but daytime‑focused environment, and like close teamwork.
Home Health Aide / Caregiver – $15+/hr
- Employer: Right at Home Chattanooga
- Location: Chattanooga & surrounding areas, TN
- Type: Full-time (flexible scheduling)
- Pay: From $15/hour, weekly pay, higher for short shifts
- In‑home caregiving with flexible days, paid training, health insurance, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and bonuses. No experience needed—great entry point into healthcare if you’re 18+ with a car and clean background.
RN – Trauma Step Down Unit – Nights
- Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Care for higher‑acuity trauma and surgical patients (fractures, head injuries, penetrating trauma, extended recovery) with a 4:1 ratio. Strong choice if you want step‑down experience and to build advanced trauma skills.
RN – Night Shift, Vent Management – Home Care
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (home-based cases)
- Type: Night shifts (8/10/12 hrs), estimated pay $28–$32/hr
- Bonus: Up to $4,000 sign‑on for nights
- Private‑duty nursing with pediatric and/or adult patients using G‑tubes, trachs, and vents. Weekly pay, full benefits, PTO, and 401(k) make this appealing if you like 1:1 care.
Patient Care Tech – Float Pool, Nights
- Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week)
- Float across med‑surg and specialty units doing vitals, ADLs, transport, phlebotomy, and point‑of‑care testing. Great for CNAs/EMTs/MA‑types or new techs wanting broad hospital exposure.
RN – Emergency Services Float – $10/hr Differential
- Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, float across ERs
- Differential: $10/hour for qualified candidates
- Experienced ED RN role floating among Erlanger emergency departments. Requires 2+ years ED experience, BLS/ACLS, PALS, TNCC/ENPC, and offers variety plus extra pay for your flexibility.
Field Patient Care Representative – DME Support
- Employer: Kinex Medical Company, LLC
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (field-based)
- Type: Full-time, on the road
- Pay: $42,000–$46,000/year
- Deliver and set up durable medical equipment in homes and clinics, teach patients how to use it, and manage your own schedule. Good for CNAs, PCTs, or customer‑service pros who like independent, patient‑facing field work.
LPN – 3000 Medicine Unit – Full-Time + Premium Differential
- Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week) with $6/hr premium differential
- Inpatient LPN role floating across med‑surg units, supporting assessments, meds, and treatments under RN direction. Great if you’re a TN‑licensed LPN wanting hospital experience and extra hourly premium.
RN Patient Navigator – High Risk Perinatal
- Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, exempt (37.5 hrs/week)
- Coordinate care for high‑risk pregnancies, linking rural providers, MFMs, neonatology, and families. Ideal for experienced RNs who love education, care coordination, and maternal‑fetal health more than bedside shifts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple similar openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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