Chattanooga’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. Here are several solid options if you like fast‑paced, people‑focused work.

Employer: Captain D's

Captain D's Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level role where you’re the face of the restaurant, taking care of guests and helping in the kitchen. Perks include flexible schedules, 50% meal discount during shifts, health benefits for eligible staff, 401(k), referral bonuses, paid training, and clear paths to grow into management. Must be 14+ and able to work some nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Krispy Kreme

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on bakery job making the famous hot‑off‑the-line doughnuts—mixing dough, frying, glazing, and keeping everything clean and safe. Great if you want weekly pay, food production experience, and a busy seasonal role; must be 18+ with open, flexible availability and at least 2 years of food handling experience.

Employer: Sky Zone (CircusTrix brand)

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $11.00–$12.00 per hour

Fun, active job in an indoor park where you might monitor courts, host parties, work the café, or help at the front desk. Good fit if you like high‑energy spaces, working with kids and families, and building customer service skills. Must be 16+ and able to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Celestial Creations, LLC (Crumbl)

Location: Hixson, TN (Greater Chattanooga area)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $10.25–$11.00 per hour

Bake, decorate, and serve Crumbl cookies while keeping the shop clean and running smoothly. Great for early birds with 15+ hours/week, morning and mid‑day availability, and some Friday/Saturday time; Crumbl is closed Sundays. Offers 401(k), 401(k) match, employee discount, and flexible schedules, with room to move up to shift lead roles.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good spots in food and hospitality tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.