Chattanooga has some strong leadership roles open right now, from construction and aviation to healthcare and freight. If you’ve been waiting for a step up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rise Technical (for a leading heavy civil contractor)

Rise Technical (for a leading heavy civil contractor) Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000 + bonus + medical & dental + 401(k) + PTO + per diem

Lead large heavy civil and site development projects for a well-established contractor with a strong reputation across North Georgia and Tennessee. You’ll oversee projects, review bids and blueprints, and handle schedules and job costing, with clear room for career progression and long-term stability.

Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Central role managing grant-funded projects across the hospital system. You’ll build project plans, track milestones and budgets, coordinate reporting, and keep teams on top of compliance and deadlines—ideal if you have 3–5 years in project or grant management and enjoy cross-department work.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role at a fast-growing aviation MRO site, leading both the Project Management team and Customer Experience. You’ll own customer escalations, guide large and high-visibility aircraft projects, mentor project managers, and shape the end-to-end customer journey—best fit for someone with 12–15+ years in aviation or aerospace operations and strong people leadership.

Employer: Same Hour Freight (GlobalTranz agency)

Location: Chattanooga, TN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + performance-based percentage; details discussed on a call

Lead and build a freight brokerage agency from the ground up. You’ll grow your own book of shipper business, recruit and coach a sales team, and help set strategy with the owner. Compensation includes base pay plus a share tied to agency growth, with potential ownership points and future partnership for strong performers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good leadership roles in Chattanooga don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.