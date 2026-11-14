Chattanooga schools are hiring across classrooms, fields, and even the garden. If you like working with kids and helping them grow, there’s a nice mix of options here.

Employer: Rutherford County Schools - Tennessee

Rutherford County Schools - Tennessee Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, Non-faculty coaching role

Salary: Not listed

This role supports a school team or club as a coach without being a classroom teacher. You’ll need to be approved by the RCS School Board before working with any team activities.

Employer: Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence Middle

Chattanooga Charter School of Excellence Middle Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Pay: Up to $125.00 per day

You’ll cover middle school classes, follow lesson plans, and keep the classroom running smoothly. Great fit if you have a high school diploma or higher, like working with kids, and want experience before getting a teaching license.

Employer: Hamilton County Schools (Westview Elementary)

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Not listed (typical school-year teaching role)

Not listed (typical school-year teaching role) Salary: Not listed

Teach and support students with disabilities in a K–5 STEM-focused school that uses project-based learning. You’ll manage IEPs, collaborate with general ed teachers, and must hold a Tennessee Special Education teaching license (or be able to obtain one).

Employer: St. Nicholas School

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time faculty (schedule TBD)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the school’s gardening and environmental education program for PK3–5th grade. You’ll teach hands-on garden lessons, manage raised beds and outdoor spaces, and weave in science, math, and nutrition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often schools have similar openings or future roles posted on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.