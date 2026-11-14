Chattanooga’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with big national brands and local employers all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Chattanooga, TN (virtual retail, no travel)

(virtual retail, no travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hr base + up to ~$18,000 annual incentives (guaranteed $20/hr with incentives)

Help customers over the phone pick the right phones and plans, hit sales goals, and use digital tools to onboard new customers. Strong fit if you’ve got at least a year of customer service or sales and want solid pay plus stock grants, 401(k), and full benefits.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5251

Location: 490 Greenway View Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hr + incentives and shift premiums

Lead the entertainment/tech area, help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, and keep displays stocked and sharp. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Set up and refresh in-store displays, update signs and pricing, and keep products easy to find. Good if you like hands-on work, weekday hours, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Krispy Kreme

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Help run the shop and production line, coach the team, handle cash and inventory, and keep the store clean and running smoothly. Great step if you have food/retail experience and at least 2 years in management and want weekly pay, benefits, PTO, and growth toward General Manager.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Part-time (management trainee)

Pay: Range not listed

Range not listed Train to run a convenience store: lead the team, manage cash and fuel transactions, handle merchandising, and drive sales. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), bonuses, and tuition reimbursement where eligible.

Employer: Jobility Talent Solutions

Location: 979 East 3rd Street, Suite B1210, Chattanooga, TN 37403

Type: Contract

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Support clinics and distribution partners by phone, email, and chat—processing orders, solving delivery issues, and keeping detailed records. Good for someone with 1–2 years of customer service who’s comfortable with Excel and handling 25–35 calls a day.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (bonus/commission eligible)

Not listed (bonus/commission eligible) Lead the team in an optical shop, help customers choose eyewear, and support lab work like fitting lenses. Ideal if you have strong optical/retail experience and want leadership duties plus benefits, bonuses/commission, and employee discounts.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $16/hr

Ring up members, promote memberships and rewards, and keep the front end clean and organized. Comes with weekly pay, free club membership, PTO, health benefits (role-dependent), 401(k) with match, and an employee stock purchase plan.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.