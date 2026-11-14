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🚧 Chattanooga construction hiring now for several skilled roles
Chattanooga’s trades scene is busy right now, especially around aviation and specialty construction. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.
Interior Finish Technician - 1413
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site, hangar/shop)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on high-end aircraft interiors, focusing on wood finishes, gloss/satin applications, and cabinet finishing. Good fit if you have auto body, collision repair, or wood finishing experience and want steady hours plus benefits that start on day one (medical, dental, 401k match, weekly pay).
Embraer Sheet Metal Technician - 1150
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site, hangar)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role doing drilling, riveting, cutting, and repairs on turbine aircraft structures, with chances to help lead small crews. Ideal if you’ve done sheet metal work before and want to grow in aviation maintenance with immediate benefits and weekly pay.
Paint Technician - 972
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site, heated hangar)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help turn ordinary aircraft into custom showpieces—masking, sanding, mixing paint, and spraying everything from simple stripes to detailed artwork. Great for people with auto/RV/marine paint experience who like creative, detailed work and want benefits from day one.
Superintendent – Technology & Low Voltage Construction
- Employer: Volarify (an Amsys Company)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (onsite, healthcare projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead field operations for low-voltage and technology scopes on hospital construction jobs—structured cabling, networks, nurse call, security, and more. Best for experienced superintendents who know healthcare jobsite rules, can manage subs, and are comfortable walking active hospital sites in full PPE.
Lead Repairman (Residential Roofing)
- Employer: Langley Roofing
- Location: Chattanooga, TN 37421 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23.00–$25.00 per hour, 40+ hours/week
Lead residential roof repairs on metal, shingle, and flat roofs for a long-time local company. This role offers health, dental, vision, PTO, bonuses, and overtime pay if you have several years of roofing experience, no fear of heights, and a valid driver’s license.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with solid experience and work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.