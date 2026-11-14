Chattanooga’s trades scene is busy right now, especially around aviation and specialty construction. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site, hangar/shop)

(on-site, hangar/shop) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on high-end aircraft interiors, focusing on wood finishes, gloss/satin applications, and cabinet finishing. Good fit if you have auto body, collision repair, or wood finishing experience and want steady hours plus benefits that start on day one (medical, dental, 401k match, weekly pay).

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site, hangar)

(on-site, hangar) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing drilling, riveting, cutting, and repairs on turbine aircraft structures, with chances to help lead small crews. Ideal if you’ve done sheet metal work before and want to grow in aviation maintenance with immediate benefits and weekly pay.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site, heated hangar)

(on-site, heated hangar) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help turn ordinary aircraft into custom showpieces—masking, sanding, mixing paint, and spraying everything from simple stripes to detailed artwork. Great for people with auto/RV/marine paint experience who like creative, detailed work and want benefits from day one.

Employer: Volarify (an Amsys Company)

Location: Chattanooga, TN (onsite, healthcare projects)

(onsite, healthcare projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field operations for low-voltage and technology scopes on hospital construction jobs—structured cabling, networks, nurse call, security, and more. Best for experienced superintendents who know healthcare jobsite rules, can manage subs, and are comfortable walking active hospital sites in full PPE.

Employer: Langley Roofing

Location: Chattanooga, TN 37421 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00–$25.00 per hour, 40+ hours/week

Lead residential roof repairs on metal, shingle, and flat roofs for a long-time local company. This role offers health, dental, vision, PTO, bonuses, and overtime pay if you have several years of roofing experience, no fear of heights, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with solid experience and work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.