Chattanooga has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and sharp. If you don’t mind being on your feet and take pride in a good shine, these are worth a look.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site, hangar environment)

(on-site, hangar environment) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help get aircraft ready for delivery by washing, waxing, and detailing interiors and exteriors. This role is active and physical (climbing ladders, lifting up to 30 lbs) and is great if you like working around planes and don’t want to sit at a desk all day.

Employer: Sodexo at Erlanger Baroness Hospital

at Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$15.00 per hour

Keep hospital rooms and common areas clean and safe with varying shifts and locations around the facility. Solid fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and a role that directly supports patient care and a healthy environment.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Chattanooga, TN (mobile at client locations)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior car detailing using your own equipment. Good for someone with detailing experience who likes working independently, meeting customers, and staying active outdoors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, growth paths, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.