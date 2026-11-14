Chattanooga’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in infrastructure, power, and advanced manufacturing. If you’re an engineer looking to level up, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Chattanooga, TN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $200,000–$250,000 base

base Lead complex wastewater treatment projects as a subject-matter expert, from process design and piloting to modeling and regulatory strategy. This role includes project management, business development, and access to global teams plus strong benefits (PPTO, 401(k), stock purchase, bonus eligibility).

(Same role also listed on Indeed; this is one unique opening.)

Employer: Barge Design Solutions

Location: Chattanooga, TN (also open to Nashville/Knoxville)

(also open to Nashville/Knoxville) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed PE-level traffic engineer role focused on signal design, traffic analysis, and reports using tools like Synchro and HCS. You’ll mentor junior staff and work for an employee‑owned firm ranked on ENR’s Top 500 and certified as a Great Place To Work®.

Employer: Volkert, Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN (supports Gulf Region: AL, MS, TN)

(supports Gulf Region: AL, MS, TN) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Manage roadway and traffic projects, lead design and analysis, and handle client coordination and budgets. Ideal if you have 5+ years in transportation engineering and an Alabama PE, and want employee ownership plus solid benefits (ESOP, 401(k) match, PTO, student debt match).

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for an integrated metal casting operation)

(recruiting for an integrated metal casting operation) Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000–$130,000

Hands-on process metallurgist role on the shop floor, improving foundry processes, quality, and productivity. Great fit if you have 5+ years in a foundry, CAD skills, and want profit sharing on top of base pay.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site, hangar/shop)

(on-site, hangar/shop) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work on high-end private aircraft interiors—carpet, insulation, panels, basic electrical, and mods. Benefits start day one (medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO), and you’ll get steady, hands-on experience in a fast-growing MRO.

Employer: Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)

Location: Raccoon Mountain – Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Salary: Competitive (exact range not listed; relocation offered)

(exact range not listed; relocation offered) Senior I&C engineer role supporting hydro and fossil plants, leading performance studies, outage planning, and fleet-wide improvements. Ideal if you have deep I&C/power systems experience and want to be the technical go-to for a major regional utility.

Employer: Not listed (construction firm in Chattanooga)

Not listed (construction firm in Chattanooga) Location: Chattanooga, TN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Entry to mid-level construction project engineer role handling submittals, RFIs, material tracking, change orders, and closeout. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, and PTO—good for someone building a career in construction management.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Chattanooga, TN (hybrid, 3 days in office)

(hybrid, 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $84,762–$129,498

Senior structural role working on new nuclear facilities and plant upgrades, using tools like STAAD or SAP2000 and codes like IBC, ASCE 7, AISC, and ACI. Includes strong benefits, bonus eligibility, and a focus on clean energy projects.

Employer: Lincoln Electric

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, salaried

Full-time, salaried Salary: $77,065–$110,093 + target 8% bonus

+ Design custom automation equipment, tooling, and robotic welding systems from concept through install. You’ll work heavily in 3D CAD (SolidWorks preferred) and support build, integration, and commissioning for a global industrial tech leader.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.