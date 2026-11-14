Chattanooga’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks and CPA firms adding experienced talent. If you’ve got a background in tax, audit, or credit, there are several solid career moves open today.

Employer: Elliott Davis

Elliott Davis Location: Chattanooga, TN (flexible schedules; firm has multiple offices)

(flexible schedules; firm has multiple offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex state and local sales & use tax advisory work for multistate clients instead of just doing compliance. You’ll manage engagements, mentor SALT staff, work with tools like Avalara/Vertex, and enjoy strong perks like flexible schedules, generous paid time off, and extended parental leave.

Employer: WesBanco

Location: Chattanooga, TN (100% in-office)

(100% in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role underwriting and managing commercial loan portfolios—from covenant testing and annual reviews to spotting risk trends and working with Relationship Managers. Good fit if you have 2+ years in commercial credit or lending, strong Excel skills, and like being the go-to person for portfolio quality.

Employer: Elliott Davis

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead audit engagements for financial institutions, guide a team of auditors, and own client relationships from planning through completion. Ideal if you have 5+ years in public accounting, a CPA, and experience with PCAOB/SOX audits, plus an interest in coaching staff and helping grow the practice.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Chattanooga, TN – Chattanooga Regions Center

Type: Full-time, exempt, incentive-eligible

Salary: Target range starts around $112,470.22 – median about $140,343.50 (market-based)

Grow and manage treasury management relationships by developing sales strategies, calling on clients, and partnering with Relationship Managers and product teams. This role comes with incentive pay eligibility and a full benefits package, including 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation/sick time, and parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.