📢 New bike safety traffic garden at Lookout Valley Elementary

A new bike traffic garden at Lookout Valley Elementary is giving students a fun way to practice bike riding and learn traffic safety, thanks to White Oak Bicycle Co-Op and several community partners.

White Oak Bicycle Co-Op, a volunteer nonprofit in Chattanooga, refurbishes and gives out donated bikes, teaches bike safety and repairs, and helps schools create safe places to ride.

This project started after school counselor Ms. Mallott met Ben Richards from White Oak during the school’s Walk and Bike to School event. With grant funding, donated bikes, and colorful paint from Elder’s ACE Hardware, Ben Richards and Blake Pierce turned part of the playground into a mini street system with traffic signs, intersections, and road markings in just two days.

This is the sixth bike traffic garden White Oak has built, and they hope to partner with more schools.

Schools interested in a similar project can learn more and reach out at www.whiteoakbicycle.org.