Chattanooga’s utility and wastewater teams are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and helping keep the city running, these are worth a look.

Employer: Utility Lines Construction Services (Asplundh family of companies)

Utility Lines Construction Services (Asplundh family of companies) Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly (not listed)

Work outdoors installing and relocating fiber optic and overhead telecom lines. This role is very physical, involves climbing, working at heights, and using heavy equipment, and includes travel for emergency storm work. CDL is required, and you’ll get experience that can grow into a long-term linework career.

Employer: City of Chattanooga, TN

Location: 455 Moccasin Bend Rd, Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Pay: $24.31 – $29.17 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (EST)

Lead day-to-day operations for wastewater pump stations and treatment systems, using computer controls and field checks to keep everything running safely. This is a career ladder role that can automatically progress to Plant Operator 4 once you meet the next level’s requirements.

Employer: City of Chattanooga, TN

Location: 455 Moccasin Bend Rd, Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Pay: $21.63 – $25.96 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (EST)

Entry-level maintenance role where you’ll learn to repair pumps, motors, valves, and other industrial equipment that keeps the wastewater plant running. This is also a career ladder job that can automatically move up to Industrial Maintenance Mechanic 1 as you gain skills and certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—these departments hire on a regular basis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.