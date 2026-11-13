🚚 Chattanooga Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Roles Now Hiring

Chattanooga’s logistics scene is busy, and big names are hiring right now. If you like solving problems, working with vendors, or keeping trucks and tech moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Group Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead IT purchasing for a global auto brand, managing $30M+ in tech goods and services. You’ll build supplier relationships, run bids, negotiate pricing and terms, and drive cost-saving projects across VW’s North American operations.

Employer: Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Group Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own sourcing for general industrial and business services across North America. This role is heavy on strategy, vendor negotiations, and global coordination, ideal if you have a business degree and a couple of years in procurement or purchasing.

Employer: U.S. Xpress

Location: Chattanooga, TN (USX Headquarters, on-site)

Type: Likely full-time, Wed–Sat, 8:00 PM–6:30 AM

Likely full-time, Pay: $21.64–$25.46/hour

Help keep trucks on the road by handling complex repair and breakdown issues overnight. You’ll work with drivers, shops, and vendors, track repairs in maintenance software, and use your problem-solving skills to get equipment back in service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.