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Copperhill
Flooding Damages Copperhill and McCaysville Downtowns
7 days ago
The Ocoee River rose and flooded parts of downtown Copperhill, Tennessee, and neighboring McCaysville, Georgia, causing major damage to local businesses just months after earlier flooding devastated the same areas. Business owners in both downtowns are again dealing with serious loss and damage from high water. More information: https://t.co/p4vbeMa3RO
This content is adapted from materials provided by WTVC NewsChannel 9
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