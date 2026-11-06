🏭 Chattanooga Manufacturing Jobs: Several Open Roles This Week

Chattanooga’s industrial scene is busy right now, especially around aviation, chemicals, food, and packaging. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are some solid options open.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN (on-site, hangar environment)

(on-site, hangar environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role inspects turbine aircraft work, signs off repairs, and helps keep everything in line with FAA regulations. Good fit if you have an A&P license/Repairman Certificate and 3+ years turbine inspection experience and want strong benefits that start on day one.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN (hangar/shop, some ramp work)

(hangar/shop, some ramp work) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on aircraft interior wood finishes, stains, clear coats, and sanding. Great for people with auto body/wood finishing or paint experience who like detailed hands-on work and want a path from entry level up to senior technician.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

West Star Aviation Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN (office/hangar mix)

(office/hangar mix) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support aircraft production by building work packages, tracking parts, and organizing paperwork. Ideal if you’re strong with Excel and admin work, like staying organized, and want to be close to aviation without turning wrenches.

Employer: The Vincit Group

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handles washing and refurbishing packaging materials in a chemical production plant, plus forklift/pallet jack loading and unloading. Good match if you have 1+ year industrial experience, can follow safety rules, and like active work with PPE.

Employer: The Vincit Group

Location: 3401 Cummings Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37419

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM

, Salary: Not listed

Similar wash/refurbish role focused on totes and drums for chemical production, with steady day shift hours. Great if you want a set weekday schedule, have 1+ year industrial experience, and are comfortable with PPE and safety procedures.

Employer: Koch Foods

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed; benefits available (PTO, 401k, health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance)

Monitors food safety and quality in poultry processing—inspections, sampling, paperwork, and support for audits. Good for folks with food manufacturing or QA experience (or related degree) who want weekly pay and promotion opportunities.

Employer: Ink Systems Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$33.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, relocation assistance may be available

Roles range from Batch Weigher and Ink Technician to Shift Lead, with training for entry-level and growth for experienced people. Strong fit if you like fast-paced manufacturing, want to move into leadership, and enjoy problem-solving on the floor.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers train and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.