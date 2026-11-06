🔧 Chattanooga Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Chattanooga is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like to clean, fix, and take care of buildings and outdoor spaces. Here are several solid options if you don’t mind rolling up your sleeves.

Employer: Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.

Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

Overnight role keeping hotel lobbies, restrooms, hallways, and public areas clean and welcoming. Good fit if you like night shifts, can lift up to 30 lbs, and want hotel perks like PTO, stay discounts, 401(k) with match, and health benefits.

Employer: Vision Hospitality Group, Inc.

Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on hotel maintenance job working on basic plumbing, electrical, painting, and repairs in guest rooms and public spaces. Great if you’re handy with tools, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want experience across several trades plus PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and hotel stay discounts.

Employer: YMCA – North River YMCA

Location: 4138 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN 37415

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00/hour

Evening and weekend cleaning role, including women’s locker rooms, plus general duties like mopping, vacuuming, trash, and some light outdoor work. Good for someone who wants a steady side job, no education required, light experience preferred, and an employee discount at the Y.

Employer: City of Chattanooga, TN – Parks & Outdoors

Location: 1102 South Watkins Street, Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Schedule: Thu–Mon, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (EST)

Pay: $16.72–$20.20/hour (GS.3)

City job doing a mix of custodial, grounds, and light public works: cleaning restrooms and buildings, mowing, leaf blowing, trash pickup, and helping with events in parks. Good if you like working outside, can handle physical labor up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours and city benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, location, or duty that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.