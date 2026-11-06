👔 Chattanooga Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Chattanooga’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, healthcare, and technical services. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up.

Employer: Insight Global (for a top commercial GC)

Insight Global (for a top commercial GC) Location: Chattanooga, TN with Southeast travel 1–2x/month

with Southeast travel 1–2x/month Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year

Lead multiple ground-up commercial projects (~$10M) from preconstruction through closeout. Great fit if you have 5+ years GC PM experience and want full project ownership and long-term growth.

Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed

Not listed System-level role leading all Surgical Services across multiple ORs, centers, and units, with full budget, quality, and strategy responsibility. Ideal for leaders with 5+ years progressive leadership in complex health systems and a background in surgical services.

Employer: HomeServe USA

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Manage and train a national contractor network for plumbing, electrical, and HVAC work. Mix of data analysis, project management, and training, with growth potential and a full corporate benefits package.

Employer: AIS Infrastructure

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year

Entry-level estimating role supporting highways, bridges, dams, and other heavy civil projects. Good for recent grads or early-career pros in civil engineering or construction management who want to grow into leadership.

Employer: Fitness Ventures (Crunch Fitness)

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Run the whole club: sales, operations, personal training, and staff leadership. Best for managers with 4+ years leadership experience who enjoy a fast-paced, member-facing environment.

Employer: Advanced Electronic Services, Inc. (AES)

Location: Chattanooga, TN (serving the Southeast U.S.)

(serving the Southeast U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Build and lead a field service team handling industrial equipment installs, troubleshooting, and UL508A control panels. Great for someone with 8+ years industrial field service and strong technical leadership skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.