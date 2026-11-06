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Chattanooga
👔 Chattanooga Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Chattanooga’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, healthcare, and technical services. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up.
Senior Construction Project Manager (Commercial)
- Employer: Insight Global (for a top commercial GC)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN with Southeast travel 1–2x/month
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year
- Lead multiple ground-up commercial projects (~$10M) from preconstruction through closeout. Great fit if you have 5+ years GC PM experience and want full project ownership and long-term growth.
Vice President of Surgical Services
- Employer: Erlanger Baroness Hospital
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: Not listed
- System-level role leading all Surgical Services across multiple ORs, centers, and units, with full budget, quality, and strategy responsibility. Ideal for leaders with 5+ years progressive leadership in complex health systems and a background in surgical services.
Contractor Onboarding & Support Specialist
- Employer: HomeServe USA
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Manage and train a national contractor network for plumbing, electrical, and HVAC work. Mix of data analysis, project management, and training, with growth potential and a full corporate benefits package.
Junior Heavy Civil Construction Estimator
- Employer: AIS Infrastructure
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year
- Entry-level estimating role supporting highways, bridges, dams, and other heavy civil projects. Good for recent grads or early-career pros in civil engineering or construction management who want to grow into leadership.
Club Manager – Crunch Fitness
- Employer: Fitness Ventures (Crunch Fitness)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Run the whole club: sales, operations, personal training, and staff leadership. Best for managers with 4+ years leadership experience who enjoy a fast-paced, member-facing environment.
Field Service Manager – Industrial Services
- Employer: Advanced Electronic Services, Inc. (AES)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (serving the Southeast U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Build and lead a field service team handling industrial equipment installs, troubleshooting, and UL508A control panels. Great for someone with 8+ years industrial field service and strong technical leadership skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.