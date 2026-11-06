🏗️ Chattanooga Architecture & Engineering Roles – Multiple Openings

Chattanooga’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around aviation and environmental work. If you like hands-on problem solving and technical projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Geosyntec Consultants

Geosyntec Consultants Location: Chattanooga or Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on real-world projects like soil and groundwater sampling, vapor intrusion assessments, and environmental site assessments. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in geology or environmental/civil/chemical engineering and want to grow in consulting with a mix of fieldwork and data/report work.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Join a major aircraft maintenance and repair team doing non-destructive testing on aircraft structures. You’ll handle inspection prep, testing, and equipment upkeep, with benefits starting on day one and chances to grow your NDT certifications under NAS 410.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3pm–1am)

Salary: Not listed; 10–15% shift premium plus paid lunch

Lead a team installing and troubleshooting aircraft avionics systems on corporate aircraft. Ideal if you have 8+ years avionics install/maintenance experience, like three-day weekends, and want a leadership role handling project flow, FAA paperwork, and direct customer contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.