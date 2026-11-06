🍽️ Chattanooga Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles With Growth & Perks

Chattanooga’s food scene is busy, and restaurants are hiring people who want steady hours, tips, and room to grow. Here are a few solid picks if you like fast-paced work and friendly teams.

Employer: McDonald's (franchise location)

McDonald's (franchise location) Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay noted)

Help run the shift, lead the crew, and keep things safe, fast, and friendly. This role stands out for flexible scheduling, free meals while working, paid time off, education assistance, and medical, dental, and vision options, plus daily pay through Tapcheck.

Employer: McDonald's / Greater Foods Group (franchise)

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $60,000 per year, plus multiple bonus opportunities

Run a high-volume restaurant, lead department managers, and help hire and grow the team. This one is great if you want a management career path, with paid holidays, PTO, paid training, tuition help (including a free high school or college degree), health insurance, and bonus pay.

Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Variable by location + tips

Keep tables turned, clean, and ready so guests can be seated fast and enjoy their meals. This job is a good fit if you like to move quickly and work as a team, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.