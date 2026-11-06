🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in East Ridge

Looking for a loyal friend in East Ridge, TN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at our local shelter for someone to love.

All dogs below are at East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter. Adoption fee for each is $75. For questions, call (423) 468-1432.

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter

Location: East Ridge, TN

East Ridge, TN Contact: (423) 468-1432

Poppy is a young Labrador Retriever who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. Labs are known for being friendly and active, and Poppy is looking for someone who can give her time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bluetick Coonhound (senior)

Bluetick Coonhound (senior) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter

Location: East Ridge, TN

East Ridge, TN Contact: (423) 468-1432

Roscoe is a senior Bluetick Coonhound who deserves a soft bed and a kind heart. If you love hounds and want to give an older dog a comfortable, loving home, Roscoe could be the one.

👉 See Roscoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Special Note: Foster to Adopt

Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter

Location: East Ridge, TN

East Ridge, TN Contact: (423) 468-1432

Weasel is a Labrador Retriever puppy available as Foster to Adopt. This means you can foster him first while working toward adoption, a great option if you want to be sure he’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Weasel and learn about foster-to-adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near East Ridge, TN, please consider visiting East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter or calling (423) 468-1432 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.