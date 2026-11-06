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🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in East Ridge
Looking for a loyal friend in East Ridge, TN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at our local shelter for someone to love.
All dogs below are at East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter. Adoption fee for each is $75. For questions, call (423) 468-1432.
Poppy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter
- Location: East Ridge, TN
- Contact: (423) 468-1432
Poppy is a young Labrador Retriever who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. Labs are known for being friendly and active, and Poppy is looking for someone who can give her time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Poppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roscoe
- Breed: Bluetick Coonhound (senior)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter
- Location: East Ridge, TN
- Contact: (423) 468-1432
Roscoe is a senior Bluetick Coonhound who deserves a soft bed and a kind heart. If you love hounds and want to give an older dog a comfortable, loving home, Roscoe could be the one.
👉 See Roscoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Weasel
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Special Note: Foster to Adopt
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter
- Location: East Ridge, TN
- Contact: (423) 468-1432
Weasel is a Labrador Retriever puppy available as Foster to Adopt. This means you can foster him first while working toward adoption, a great option if you want to be sure he’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Weasel and learn about foster-to-adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near East Ridge, TN, please consider visiting East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter or calling (423) 468-1432 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.