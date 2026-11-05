🧑‍💼 Chattanooga HR Jobs: Multiple City Roles With $65K–$87K Pay

Chattanooga’s HR scene is busy right now, especially at City Hall. If you’ve got people skills and love policy, there are a couple of solid roles worth a look.

Employer: City of Chattanooga, TN

City of Chattanooga, TN Location: City Hall, Chattanooga, TN

Salary: $65,304 – $78,895 annually (GS.12E)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (EST)

You’ll own the City’s classification and compensation programs—job analysis, pay equity, salary surveys, and FLSA compliance. Great fit if you enjoy deep data work, building pay structures, and advising leaders on market competitiveness and internal equity.

Employer: City of Chattanooga, TN

City of Chattanooga, TN Location: City Hall, Chattanooga, TN

Salary: $72,038 – $87,029 annually (GS.13E)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (EST)

Lead the Employee Relations function and a team of HR Business Partners. You’ll handle complex investigations, EEO/ADA and labor issues, performance management, and help shape operations and workforce planning across departments.

Employer: PlayCore

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Type: Full-time (general talent pool)

Not ready to apply for a specific job? Share your resume and contact info so PlayCore’s recruiting team can match you with future openings that fit your skills and interests.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.