⚡ Chattanooga Utilities & Infrastructure Roles With Travel & Field Work

Chattanooga’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and travel. If you’re into field service or telecom construction, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Veolia

Veolia Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with industrial customers on water treatment systems, installing and servicing chemical feed equipment, doing water testing, and troubleshooting issues on site. Good fit if you have 2–5 years in instrumentation, electronics, or plant operations and like a mix of field work, customer contact, and technical problem-solving. Benefits include medical, dental, vision from Day 1, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Note: This role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.

Employer: Ervin Cable Construction LLC

Location: Based in Chattanooga, TN (travel across multiple states)

(travel across multiple states) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead underground telecom construction crews on long-distance routes like Miami–Orlando, Tallahassee–Atlanta, Atlanta–Houston, and more. This is a 100% travel role, often 5+ weeks on the road, overseeing installation, maintenance, and repair work while keeping projects safe, on time, and accurate. Comes with weekly pay, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, and education reimbursement.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—these companies tend to hire on a rolling basis. Share this with a friend who’s looking for field or travel-heavy work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.