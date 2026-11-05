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📣 Chattanooga Sales & Marketing: Multiple Roles, Many Pay $80K+
Chattanooga’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in insurance, healthcare, construction, and logistics. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.
Marketing Coordinator
- Employer: Reliance Partners
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a fast-paced transportation insurance sales team. You’ll help with renewals, proposals, client records, and CRM updates. Great fit if you’re organized, tech-savvy, and interested in growing in commercial insurance (P&C license preferred).
Strategic Account Executive | Commercial Insurance | Hybrid
- Employer: The Jonus Group (recruiting for a commercial insurance firm)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN | Hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 base
Lead middle-market and complex commercial accounts as a true strategic advisor, not just an order-taker. Ideal if you have 5+ years in Commercial Lines, a P&C license, and want hybrid work, strong benefits, and room to grow with sophisticated clients.
Specialty Representative / Senior Specialty Representative – Chattanooga W, TN
- Employer: Amgen
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (territory includes Chattanooga, Dunlap, Hixson, Winchester, S. Pittsburg)
- Type: Full-time, field sales
- Salary:
- Specialty Rep: $89,880 – $121,602 base
- Senior Specialty Rep: $126,540 – $171,202 base
High-impact biotech/pharma sales role calling on medical professionals, blending clinical knowledge with sales strategy. Strong fit if you have healthcare or pharma sales/clinical experience and want top-tier pay, bonus potential, and big-company benefits.
Director of Business Development
- Employer: P&C Construction
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role owning business development strategy for a construction firm. You’ll manage key accounts, track market intel, qualify opportunities, and keep a clean CRM pipeline while reporting directly to the Executive Vice President.
Brokerage Sales Executive
- Employer: Kenco Group
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive new business for a major 3PL logistics provider, focusing on medium to large customers. You’ll own the full sales cycle, travel often, and sell transportation solutions—perfect if you have 2–4 years in logistics/supply chain and 3PL sales.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors open fast when you’re already in the pipeline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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