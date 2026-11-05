🐱 Gentle East Ridge Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes

East Ridge has several sweet cats hoping for a second chance and a cozy spot on your couch. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties are waiting for you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $45

Shelter: East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter

Phone: (423) 468-1432

Cody is an adult Domestic Shorthair boy waiting at East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter. His low adoption fee makes it easier to bring him home and spend more on toys, treats, and a comfy bed.

👉 Meet Cody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $45

Shelter: East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter

Phone: (423) 468-1432

Tarot is another adult Domestic Shorthair at East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter. With the same affordable adoption fee, he could be a wonderful match for someone looking for a grown cat instead of a kitten.

👉 Meet Tarot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $45

Shelter: East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter

Phone: (423) 468-1432

Trevor is an adult male Domestic Shorthair also waiting at East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter. If you’re open to meeting a few different cats to see who clicks, Trevor is another great option.

👉 Meet Trevor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 years (adult)

4 years (adult) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Adoption fee: $70

Type of listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (East Ridge, TN)

Health: Fully vaccinated, up to date on shots, neutered

Best home: Only-pet home (no other animals)

Loki is a handsome gray/blue tabby who just turned 4 on August 20th. His owner is urgently looking to rehome him and wants him to land in a safe, loving place. Loki is neutered, fully vaccinated, and current on all shots. He needs to be the only pet in the home, so he’ll do best with someone who can give him all their attention.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near East Ridge, TN, please consider visiting East Ridge Animal Services & Shelter or reaching out through the listings to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.