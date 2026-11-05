📢 Speak at the THEC Fall Commission Meeting on Nov. 5

📅 Public can speak at THEC Fall Commission Meeting

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission will hold its Fall Commission Meeting on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 9:00 am EST at the Wolford Family Athletic Center, 710 Mocs Alumni Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37403. Parking is available in the Mocs Alumni Garage (Garage 31).

Commission members may participate electronically.

If you want to address the Commission, you must:

Send a written request to Jessie Greene at jessie.greene@tn.gov or call 615-519-7730

at or call Make sure your request is received at least two (2) business days before the meeting

Include the name of your entity, group, or yourself in the request

Names will be called in the order requests are received. When called, you may come to the podium and will have up to three minutes to speak.