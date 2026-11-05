📅 State Rehabilitation Council meeting Nov. 5 in Chattanooga

📅 State Rehabilitation Council meeting in Chattanooga

The State Rehabilitation Council will hold its quarterly meeting on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm EST at The Chattanoogan Hotel, 1201 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402. Parking at the hotel is $17 per day.

The council will review the Division of Rehabilitation Services’ responsibilities under Title I, including who is eligible for services, what services are offered, and how effective they are under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014.

Members of the public may attend. Reasonable modifications and auxiliary aids/services are available on request.

To request an accommodation, contact Jade Prince at Jade.Prince@tn.gov or (931) 520-2493 and specify what you need to participate in the meeting.