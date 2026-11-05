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Chattanooga
🛒 Chattanooga retail hiring now: multiple roles up to $32/hr
2 days ago
Chattanooga’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from big chains and local shops. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.
Front End Service Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (Greenway View Dr)
- Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
- Type: Full-time
This role leads the front end: greeting customers, handling returns and payments, and keeping lines moving. Comes with Walmart health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition fully covered through Live Better U.
Omni Experience Ambassador (Part Time)
- Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Pay: From $16.25/hour (per posting)
- Type: Part-time
You’ll pick and pack online orders, handle curbside pickup, and keep the omni area organized. Weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, paid time off (role-dependent), and access to health, 401(k) match, and stock purchase plan where eligible.
Retail Sales Associate – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and do simple installs like wipers and batteries. Good fit if you like cars, sales goals, and a fast-paced store with room to grow.
Retail Salesperson
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus, etc.)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Pay: $15.65–$24.46/hour
- Type: Full-time
Front-of-house sales role in an auto service shop—answer questions, book service, and close sales. Day‑one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, daily pay option, and company-paid ASE training.
Assistant Store Leader (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: 7‑Eleven
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Pay: Range not listed (competitive per posting)
- Type: Full-time
Step into convenience-store management: lead the team, handle cash and fuel, and keep the store clean and stocked. Offers full-time hours, bonus potential, PTO, health coverage, 401(k), and strong promote-from-within culture.
Apparel Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Hixson, TN (Highway 153)
- Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible premiums
- Type: Full-time
Lead the clothing department—help shoppers, set displays, and keep racks organized. Includes Walmart’s full benefits package plus fully paid education programs for high school through bachelor’s degrees.
Retail Part Time Store Associate
- Employer: Office Depot OfficeMax
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Pay: $10–$13/hour (or local minimum wage, whichever is higher)
- Type: Part-time
Great entry-level role helping customers with office, tech, and print needs while keeping shelves stocked. Offers training, a clear sales focus, and access to benefits like 401(k) match and DailyPay for eligible associates.
Customer Service Representative / Front Desk
- Employer: Window World
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) + performance bonuses
- Type: Full-time
Front desk and phone-based role scheduling in‑home appointments and updating the CRM. Offers paid training, PTO, performance-based pay, advancement potential, and a steady full-time schedule.
Point of Sale Associate – Bakery
- Employer: Federal Bake Shop
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Pay: From $13/hour, based on experience
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Work the counter at a local bakery—take orders, answer phones, stock cases, and help finish baked goods (training provided). No late nights, closed Sundays and Mondays, plus health and dental options and employee discounts.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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