🛒 Chattanooga retail hiring now: multiple roles up to $32/hr

Chattanooga’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from big chains and local shops. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Chattanooga, TN (Greenway View Dr)

Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

+ performance incentives and possible shift premiums Type: Full-time

This role leads the front end: greeting customers, handling returns and payments, and keeping lines moving. Comes with Walmart health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition fully covered through Live Better U.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Pay: From $16.25/hour (per posting)

(per posting) Type: Part-time

You’ll pick and pack online orders, handle curbside pickup, and keep the omni area organized. Weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, paid time off (role-dependent), and access to health, 401(k) match, and stock purchase plan where eligible.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and do simple installs like wipers and batteries. Good fit if you like cars, sales goals, and a fast-paced store with room to grow.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone/Tires Plus, etc.)

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Pay: $15.65–$24.46/hour

Type: Full-time

Front-of-house sales role in an auto service shop—answer questions, book service, and close sales. Day‑one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, daily pay option, and company-paid ASE training.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Pay: Range not listed (competitive per posting)

Range not listed (competitive per posting) Type: Full-time

Step into convenience-store management: lead the team, handle cash and fuel, and keep the store clean and stocked. Offers full-time hours, bonus potential, PTO, health coverage, 401(k), and strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Hixson, TN (Highway 153)

Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Type: Full-time

Lead the clothing department—help shoppers, set displays, and keep racks organized. Includes Walmart’s full benefits package plus fully paid education programs for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: Office Depot OfficeMax

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Pay: $10–$13/hour (or local minimum wage, whichever is higher)

(or local minimum wage, whichever is higher) Type: Part-time

Great entry-level role helping customers with office, tech, and print needs while keeping shelves stocked. Offers training, a clear sales focus, and access to benefits like 401(k) match and DailyPay for eligible associates.

Employer: Window World

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) + performance bonuses

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) + performance bonuses Type: Full-time

Front desk and phone-based role scheduling in‑home appointments and updating the CRM. Offers paid training, PTO, performance-based pay, advancement potential, and a steady full-time schedule.

Employer: Federal Bake Shop

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Pay: From $13/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Type: Full-time or Part-time

Work the counter at a local bakery—take orders, answer phones, stock cases, and help finish baked goods (training provided). No late nights, closed Sundays and Mondays, plus health and dental options and employee discounts.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.