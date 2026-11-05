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🚧 Chattanooga construction & trades: several hands-on roles hiring
Chattanooga’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands. Here are several local roles where you can build skills and grow.
Laborer (Signal Mountain WWTP Phase 2)
- Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN (Chattanooga area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly labor job on a major water project. You’ll do general construction tasks, use hand and power tools, and work outdoors with a crew. 1 year of experience is preferred, must lift up to 50 lbs and pass a drug screen.
Furniture Service Technician
- Employer: Coastal Elite Pro
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role fixing and assembling furniture in showrooms, warehouses, and customer homes. Good fit if you’re handy with power/hand tools, like problem-solving, and can talk with customers while you work.
Light Accessory Installer (Daytime)
- Employer: Wallenius Wilhelmsen
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Install cool add-ons on new vehicles (running boards, splash guards, decals, bed liners, and more) for a global auto logistics company. You’ll be on your feet, working in all weather, and need a valid driver’s license and clean driving record.
Light Accessory Installer (Overnight, Sun–Tue)
- Employer: Wallenius Wilhelmsen
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Sun–Tue, 6:00 pm – 6:30 am
- Salary: Not listed
Same core work as the daytime installer, but on a compressed overnight schedule. Comes with low-cost health insurance, 401(k) with company match, company-paid life and disability, and on-the-job training.
Paint Technician – 2nd Shift (Aircraft) – 1073
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Shift: Mon–Thu, 3:00 pm – 1:00 am, 3-day weekends
- Salary: Not listed (includes 10–15% shift premium)
Paint private and corporate aircraft, from simple stripes to detailed artwork. Benefits start on day one (medical, dental, 401k match, PTO, weekly pay). Open to all levels (Tech I–Master); you’ll sand, mask, spray, and inspect paint jobs in a heated hangar.
Paint Technician (Aircraft) – 972
- Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Another aircraft paint opening with the same core duties: prep, mask, paint, and finish aircraft in a professional MRO shop. Good for anyone with 0–6+ years paint experience in auto, RV, marine, or aviation who wants steady work and clear growth paths.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.