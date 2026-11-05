🚧 Chattanooga construction & trades: several hands-on roles hiring

Chattanooga’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands. Here are several local roles where you can build skills and grow.

Employer: The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western

The Walsh Group – Walsh Construction & Archer Western Location: Signal Mountain, TN (Chattanooga area)

(Chattanooga area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly labor job on a major water project. You’ll do general construction tasks, use hand and power tools, and work outdoors with a crew. 1 year of experience is preferred, must lift up to 50 lbs and pass a drug screen.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role fixing and assembling furniture in showrooms, warehouses, and customer homes. Good fit if you’re handy with power/hand tools, like problem-solving, and can talk with customers while you work.

Employer: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install cool add-ons on new vehicles (running boards, splash guards, decals, bed liners, and more) for a global auto logistics company. You’ll be on your feet, working in all weather, and need a valid driver’s license and clean driving record.

Employer: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sun–Tue, 6:00 pm – 6:30 am

Salary: Not listed

Same core work as the daytime installer, but on a compressed overnight schedule. Comes with low-cost health insurance, 401(k) with company match, company-paid life and disability, and on-the-job training.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Shift: Mon–Thu, 3:00 pm – 1:00 am , 3-day weekends

, 3-day weekends Salary: Not listed (includes 10–15% shift premium)

Paint private and corporate aircraft, from simple stripes to detailed artwork. Benefits start on day one (medical, dental, 401k match, PTO, weekly pay). Open to all levels (Tech I–Master); you’ll sand, mask, spray, and inspect paint jobs in a heated hangar.

Employer: West Star Aviation Inc.

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Another aircraft paint opening with the same core duties: prep, mask, paint, and finish aircraft in a professional MRO shop. Good for anyone with 0–6+ years paint experience in auto, RV, marine, or aviation who wants steady work and clear growth paths.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.