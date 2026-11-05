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🔧 Chattanooga building & grounds jobs with multiple flexible roles
Chattanooga has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from steady daytime maintenance work to flexible cleaning and organizing gigs. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.
Facilities Maintenance Assistant
- Employer: Chambliss Center for Children
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time or part-time
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
- Schedule: Weekdays, no nights or weekends
Nonprofit role keeping childcare facilities safe and in good shape. Great if you’re handy with tools and want on-the-job training, a weekday schedule, and full-time benefits like PTO, HRA, retirement match, and discounted childcare.
Mitigation Technician
- Employer: Dry Force Corp. (for Serclean)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead water damage cleanup jobs, manage techs on-site, and handle tasks like demolition, equipment setup, and moisture checks. Good fit if you have 2+ years of water mitigation experience, can lift 50+ lbs, and don’t mind weekends/on-call for emergency work.
Part-Time Home Organizer
- Employer: Sorted Sparrow
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Part-time, W-2
- Pay: $20–$25/hour to start, up to $30/hour for leads
- Schedule: As-needed, usually Mon–Fri, ~9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
Hands-on home organizing with small teams—sorting, labeling, light cleanup, and donation runs. Great if you love decluttering, want flexible daytime hours, and are interested in growing into a lead organizer role.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: TSO
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $25–$27/hour
Maintain a mixed-use commercial property, handling light electrical and plumbing plus general repairs. Solid option if you’ve done building maintenance before and want steady hours with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and life insurance.
Housekeeping Services Specialist
- Employer: Robin's Residential Cleaning Services (Brinco Services listing)
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Type: Full-time, part-time, or contract
- Pay: $15–$18/hour
Residential house cleaning—dusting, mopping, bathrooms, kitchens, and general tidying. Good for folks who want flexible scheduling, like working independently, and don’t mind physical work.
Janitorial Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1469
- Location: 2020 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14–$27/hour plus possible shift and role premiums
- Shifts: Mid-shift, closing
Keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms and receiving areas. Comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
Hamilton County School Cleaner – East Ridge/Brainerd
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Chattanooga, TN (school campuses)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Custodial work in K–12 or college settings—classrooms, hallways, restrooms, plus some light outdoor tasks like sweeping walks or raking leaves. No experience or diploma required, and ABM offers a benefits package and on-the-job training.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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