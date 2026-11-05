🔧 Chattanooga building & grounds jobs with multiple flexible roles

Chattanooga has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from steady daytime maintenance work to flexible cleaning and organizing gigs. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chambliss Center for Children

Chambliss Center for Children Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $17–$20/hour

Schedule: Weekdays, no nights or weekends

Nonprofit role keeping childcare facilities safe and in good shape. Great if you’re handy with tools and want on-the-job training, a weekday schedule, and full-time benefits like PTO, HRA, retirement match, and discounted childcare.

Employer: Dry Force Corp. (for Serclean )

Dry Force Corp. (for ) Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Lead water damage cleanup jobs, manage techs on-site, and handle tasks like demolition, equipment setup, and moisture checks. Good fit if you have 2+ years of water mitigation experience, can lift 50+ lbs, and don’t mind weekends/on-call for emergency work.

Employer: Sorted Sparrow

Sorted Sparrow Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Part-time, W-2

Part-time, W-2 Pay: $20–$25/hour to start, up to $30/hour for leads

to start, up to for leads Schedule: As-needed, usually Mon–Fri, ~9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Hands-on home organizing with small teams—sorting, labeling, light cleanup, and donation runs. Great if you love decluttering, want flexible daytime hours, and are interested in growing into a lead organizer role.

Employer: TSO

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

Full-time (about ) Pay: $25–$27/hour

Maintain a mixed-use commercial property, handling light electrical and plumbing plus general repairs. Solid option if you’ve done building maintenance before and want steady hours with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: Robin's Residential Cleaning Services (Brinco Services listing)

(Brinco Services listing) Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time, part-time, or contract

Full-time, part-time, or contract Pay: $15–$18/hour

Residential house cleaning—dusting, mopping, bathrooms, kitchens, and general tidying. Good for folks who want flexible scheduling, like working independently, and don’t mind physical work.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1469

Location: 2020 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $14–$27/hour plus possible shift and role premiums

plus possible Shifts: Mid-shift, closing

Keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms and receiving areas. Comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Chattanooga, TN (school campuses)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Custodial work in K–12 or college settings—classrooms, hallways, restrooms, plus some light outdoor tasks like sweeping walks or raking leaves. No experience or diploma required, and ABM offers a benefits package and on-the-job training.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.