🎓 Chattanooga education jobs with multiple openings this month

Chattanooga’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in schools and on campus. If you like working with kids and helping them grow, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: ChattAcademy Community School

ChattAcademy Community School Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $30,000 + eligibility for annual raises

Support the lead Exceptional Education Teacher and work closely with students who have diverse learning needs. This role stands out for its bilingual, innovative public school model, strong focus on professional development, and full health and retirement benefits.

Employer: Tennessee Board of Regents / Chattanooga State

Location: Chattanooga, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $35,460 – $41,666

Serve as a classroom teacher in the Child Development Center, working with children ages 6 weeks–5 years while also guiding college students in Early Childhood practicums. Good fit if you want steady campus work, clear duties, and a role that blends hands-on childcare with teaching and mentoring.

Employer: Hamilton County Schools

Location: Hixson, TN (just north of Chattanooga)

Type: Full-time (school-based teaching role)

Full-time (school-based teaching role) Salary: Based on education and experience; may qualify for additional differentiated pay

Lead and coordinate the school’s Response to Intervention (RTI) program while also teaching small groups in reading and/or math. Ideal if you’re a licensed teacher who loves data-driven instruction, coaching colleagues, and helping below-grade-level students catch up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.