undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Gentle, Unique & Playful Cats Ready for Adoption in Chatham
Looking for a new feline friend in Chatham, VA? These sweet cats at Pittsylvania Pet Center are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
Stone Fur
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Pittsylvania Pet Center
- Phone: (434) 432-1989 ext.105
Stone Fur is a sweet boy with a very special look. He has a cleft nose, which gives him a unique face, but it doesn’t bother him at all. He’s described as very sweet and is just waiting for a family who will love him exactly as he is. If you’ve got room in your heart for a cat who’s a little different and a lot lovable, Stone Fur may be your guy.
👉 Meet Stone Fur and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shnuky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Pittsylvania Pet Center
- Phone: (434) 432-1989 ext.105
Shnuky is a big, handsome 12-pound boy with plenty of love to share. He’s described as very sweet and more than ready to leave shelter life behind. If you’ve been hoping for a solid, snuggly companion to curl up with, Shnuky might be the big bundle of love you’ve been looking for.
👉 Meet Shnuky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jingo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Pittsylvania Pet Center
- Phone: (434) 432-1989 ext.105
Jingo is a playful, sweet kitten who loves to have fun. He can be a little shy at first, but once he warms up, his gentle personality shines through.
Please note: Jingo is not neutered yet, so he is currently only available to Pittsylvania County or Danville City residents.
👉 Meet Jingo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Pittsylvania Pet Center at (434) 432-1989 ext.105 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.