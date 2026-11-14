Looking for a new feline friend in Chatham, VA? These sweet cats at Pittsylvania Pet Center are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Pittsylvania Pet Center

Phone: (434) 432-1989 ext.105

Stone Fur is a sweet boy with a very special look. He has a cleft nose, which gives him a unique face, but it doesn’t bother him at all. He’s described as very sweet and is just waiting for a family who will love him exactly as he is. If you’ve got room in your heart for a cat who’s a little different and a lot lovable, Stone Fur may be your guy.

👉 Meet Stone Fur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Pittsylvania Pet Center

Phone: (434) 432-1989 ext.105

Shnuky is a big, handsome 12-pound boy with plenty of love to share. He’s described as very sweet and more than ready to leave shelter life behind. If you’ve been hoping for a solid, snuggly companion to curl up with, Shnuky might be the big bundle of love you’ve been looking for.

👉 Meet Shnuky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Pittsylvania Pet Center

Phone: (434) 432-1989 ext.105

Jingo is a playful, sweet kitten who loves to have fun. He can be a little shy at first, but once he warms up, his gentle personality shines through.

Please note: Jingo is not neutered yet, so he is currently only available to Pittsylvania County or Danville City residents.

👉 Meet Jingo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Pittsylvania Pet Center at (434) 432-1989 ext.105 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.