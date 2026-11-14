📅 First Annual Chatham Play It Forward Turkey Bowl

Grab your crew for a fun community Turkey Bowl this fall.

The First Annual Chatham Play It Forward Turkey Bowl is set for Wednesday, November 25, 2026, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at 58 Meyersville Road, Chatham, NJ 07928.

It’s listed as a community, family-friendly, outdoor event, so it’s a nice option if you’re looking for something active to do together before the holiday.

If you have questions, you can call the Township at +1 (973) 635-4600.