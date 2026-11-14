📢 Help shape Chatham Township’s future plans

The Chatham Township Planning Board is reexamining the Township’s Master Plan, which guides long-term decisions on things like housing, roads, walkways/bikeways, community facilities, open space, stormwater, historic preservation, recycling, and natural resources.

The Board is asking for community input.

A public meeting will be held on December 7, 2026 at 7:30 pm at the Municipal Building. Local public interest groups and all residents are invited to speak about goals and priorities for the next 10 years.

The Board is also accepting written statements with proposed goals and objectives from local public interest organizations, Township committees, and departments. These can be emailed to the Board Manager at [email protected].

You can also review existing Master Plan documents at https://chathamtownship.org/masterplan to see what’s already in place before you comment.