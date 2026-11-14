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Chatham County
🚧 Jasmine Avenue lane closures Nov 16–25 for stormwater work
12 days ago
🚧 Jasmine Avenue lane closures Nov 16–25 for drainage work
Chatham County will close one lane of Jasmine Avenue between LaRoche Avenue and Bona Bella Avenue each day starting Monday, November 16, 2026.
Crews will be installing new stormwater infrastructure. During the work:
- Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in the work zone
- Flaggers will be on-site to direct drivers
- The road will reopen to all traffic each evening
Work is expected to finish by Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
If you drive this stretch of Jasmine Avenue, plan for possible delays, allow extra time for your commute, and drive carefully through the work zone.
More Info: Chatham County, Georgia | News - Jasmine Avenue La...
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