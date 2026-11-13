📢 26 new firefighters join Chatham County Fire Department

The Chatham County Fire Department (CCFD) has welcomed 26 new firefighters after a Recruit Academy Graduation held on November 5, 2026 at Savannah Technical College’s Eckburg Auditorium.

Over four months, the recruits completed 900+ hours of training led by Training and Safety Chief Joshua Anderson, Captain John-William Farrell, and Training Coordinator Henry Pham. Their training covered:

Structural firefighting and fire suppression

Search and rescue and vehicle extrication

Hazardous materials operations

Emergency medical response

Graduates also earned Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification, so they’re prepared to provide lifesaving care to people across Chatham County.

These new firefighters will now be assigned to fire stations throughout the county, continuing their training alongside experienced crews.

The department thanks the Training Division, instructors, mentors, and families for their support and invites the community to join in congratulating these 26 new firefighters as they begin serving and protecting Chatham County.