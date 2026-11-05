Police search for missing 14-year-old boy

The Chatham County Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Ethan Daniel Britt, who was last seen around 10:30 PM on 2026-11-04 in the 100 block of Druid Circle. He is 5'5", weighs 140 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his location should contact the Chatham County Police Department, which is the lead agency in this case.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Chatham County Police Department