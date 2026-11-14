📅 Chatfield 7–12 announcements for Nov. 13, 2026 FFA Fun Night Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6:30–8 p.m. in Ms. Fritz’s room

in Taco bar, games, packing meals for the food shelf, and dodgeball. Word of the Month & Breezeway Display November word: APPRECIATE .

. Staff wrote what they appreciate about students.

Check the notes in the “Lyle Deitz Breezeway” (on the way to Ms. Fritz’s room).

(on the way to Ms. Fritz’s room). December will bring two new words and a student task.

Delta G.O.P.H.E.R. word: Respect – show it by paying attention in class. Knowledge Bowl (9–12) Practices: Mondays during Access in Mrs. Hanson’s room .

in . You must be fully registered on Bound by Nov. 18 to compete. Fall Play at Potter Auditorium (C.C.A.) Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2:00 p.m. There’s also a new Gopher Podcast Episode 2 linked in the announcement.

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