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📅 Chatfield 7–12 school events and deadlines, Nov. 13
12 days ago
📅 Chatfield 7–12 announcements for Nov. 13, 2026
FFA Fun Night
- Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6:30–8 p.m. in Ms. Fritz’s room
- Taco bar, games, packing meals for the food shelf, and dodgeball.
Word of the Month & Breezeway Display
- November word: APPRECIATE.
- Staff wrote what they appreciate about students.
- Check the notes in the “Lyle Deitz Breezeway” (on the way to Ms. Fritz’s room).
- December will bring two new words and a student task.
- Delta G.O.P.H.E.R. word: Respect – show it by paying attention in class.
Knowledge Bowl (9–12)
- Practices: Mondays during Access in Mrs. Hanson’s room.
- You must be fully registered on Bound by Nov. 18 to compete.
Fall Play at Potter Auditorium (C.C.A.)
- Saturday, Nov. 14, 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 15, 2:00 p.m.
There’s also a new Gopher Podcast Episode 2 linked in the announcement.
More Info: Announcements - Chatfield Public Schools
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