Chaska’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles open from entry-level warehouse work to high-level global planning. If you like keeping products moving and systems running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Integer Holdings Corporation

Integer Holdings Corporation Location: Chaska, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.05 – $25.38/hour

Entry-level friendly role where about 75% of your day is driving a company box truck between local Integer sites and handling inventory. You’ll help with shipping, receiving, cycle counts, and packaging in a regulated manufacturing setting, with a solid benefits and 401(k) match package.

Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher) Location: Chaska, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000/year + bonus eligible

Travel: Up to 20%

Senior role owning long-range capacity planning across global manufacturing lines. You’ll build complex capacity models, partner with engineering and operations, and tie technical findings into S&OP and network decisions for a major diagnostics company.

Employer: Aspire Bakeries

Aspire Bakeries Location: Chaska, MN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM, weekends required)

Pay: $21.00 – $24.00/hour

Hands-on warehouse operator job at a commercial bakery, moving finished goods and raw materials with forklifts and SAP scanning. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of warehouse experience, like steady hours, and want strong benefits and PTO.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.