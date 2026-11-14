Chaska’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with a few solid roles for people who like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase Location: Chaska, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (details shared in hiring process)

Lead day-to-day branch operations while helping customers with their banking and introducing them to easy self-service tools. Good fit if you have 1+ year of retail banking, strong attention to detail, and can work some evenings and weekends.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Chaska, MN 55318

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00/hour (experience/location may affect rate)

Stock shelves, set up displays, and keep products looking great across local stores. This is a flexible, mostly solo role that’s ideal if you’re 18+, like working on your feet, and are comfortable using a smartphone for quick reports.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Chaska, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may qualify for medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO based on hours)

Run the store, lead a small team, and help customers find the right hair and beauty products. Best for someone with 3+ years of retail/customer service and 1+ year of management, plus a real passion for beauty.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.