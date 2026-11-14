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Chaska
⚠️ City of Chaska email service still partly down
12 days ago
⚠️ City of Chaska email still partly down
The City of Chaska is having ongoing problems with its Microsoft Outlook email system.
- As of 11:15 a.m. on 11/13/26, email service has been partially restored, but some staff are still having issues.
- During this time, city staff may not be able to send or receive emails reliably.
If you’ve emailed a city department and haven’t heard back, it may be due to this outage. Try following up by phone or another contact method until the city confirms that email is fully restored.
More Info: City Email Services Currently Unavailable • Chaska...
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