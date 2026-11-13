Chaska’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady shifts. Here are several solid openings with clear pay and growth paths.

Employer: Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions

Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions Location: Chaska, MN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.50–$26.00/hr

Operate manual and CNC machines to make small to medium parts, using tools like saws, mills, lathes, and precision gauges. Good fit if you have basic machining knowledge, strong attention to detail, and can handle standing and lifting in a busy shop.

Employer: Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions

Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions Location: Chaska, MN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.00–$44.00/hr

Advanced CNC role where you program, set up, and troubleshoot machines, and run detailed quality checks. Ideal if you have 3+ years CNC experience, can read blueprints, and want to own complex machining work on an evening schedule (Mon–Thu, 5:00pm–3:00am).

Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Location: Chaska, MN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$26.00/hr

Support a biochemical manufacturing facility by testing products, analyzing data, and doing incoming inspections. Great for someone with 5+ years relevant experience (or a STEM degree) who’s comfortable in a lab setting and wants to help keep medical diagnostics products on spec.

Employer: Michael Foods

Location: Chaska, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.07/hr

Entry-level general labor role in food production, handling tasks like loading machines, inspecting product, and helping with sanitation. No prior experience needed—just basic English, simple math, and a willingness to work overnight and stay on top of safety and cleanliness.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; good shift jobs in Chaska tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.