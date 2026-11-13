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Chaska
🏭 Chaska, MN Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Chaska’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady shifts. Here are several solid openings with clear pay and growth paths.
CNC Operator I – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions
- Location: Chaska, MN (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.50–$26.00/hr
Operate manual and CNC machines to make small to medium parts, using tools like saws, mills, lathes, and precision gauges. Good fit if you have basic machining knowledge, strong attention to detail, and can handle standing and lifting in a busy shop.
CNC Machinist III – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions
- Location: Chaska, MN (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $37.00–$44.00/hr
Advanced CNC role where you program, set up, and troubleshoot machines, and run detailed quality checks. Ideal if you have 3+ years CNC experience, can read blueprints, and want to own complex machining work on an evening schedule (Mon–Thu, 5:00pm–3:00am).
Senior Technician – Quality Control
- Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Location: Chaska, MN (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00–$26.00/hr
Support a biochemical manufacturing facility by testing products, analyzing data, and doing incoming inspections. Great for someone with 5+ years relevant experience (or a STEM degree) who’s comfortable in a lab setting and wants to help keep medical diagnostics products on spec.
Material Handler – Third Shift
- Employer: Michael Foods
- Location: Chaska, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.07/hr
Entry-level general labor role in food production, handling tasks like loading machines, inspecting product, and helping with sanitation. No prior experience needed—just basic English, simple math, and a willingness to work overnight and stay on top of safety and cleanliness.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Don’t wait long; good shift jobs in Chaska tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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