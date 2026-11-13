Chaska’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to women’s health and dentistry. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want steady, local work in care settings.

Employer: Petco (Vetco Total Care Hospital)

Petco (Vetco Total Care Hospital) Location: 244 Pioneer Trail, Chaska, MN

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00 – $19.95/hour

Front-desk role in a full-service vet hospital where you greet pet parents, manage appointments, answer phones, and keep the lobby clean and calm. Great fit if you love animals, have strong customer service skills, and want a steady part-time job in a clinical setting.

Employer: Chaska Dental Center

Location: Chaska, MN

Type: Part-time, in-person (about 16 hrs/week)

Schedule: Weds & Thurs, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Pay: $55.00 – $60.00/hour

Join a modern, patient-focused dental office with a consistent two-day schedule and an established patient base. Ideal if you’re a licensed MN hygienist who wants good pay, a friendly team, and a predictable part-time routine.

Employer: OBGYN West

Primary Locations: Chaska & Waconia, MN (with some travel to Eden Prairie/Minnetonka)

(with some travel to Eden Prairie/Minnetonka) Type: Full-time, in-person (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $24.52 – $36.61/hour

Bonus: $1,000 signing bonus after 90 days

Start: January 2027

Hands-on clinical role in women’s health doing vitals, injections, phlebotomy, in-house labs, and patient education across several clinics. Good match if you have MA training, like a fast-paced environment, and want strong benefits plus long-term stability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Chaska tends to stay active.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.