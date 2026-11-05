🏭 Chaska, MN Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Chaska’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on production to advanced science. If you like building, fixing, or improving how things are made, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tokyo Electron US (TEL Manufacturing and Engineering of America, Inc.)

Tokyo Electron US (TEL Manufacturing and Engineering of America, Inc.) Location: Chaska, MN

Type: Full-time, contract (2 openings, 2nd shift with some weekend rotation)

(2 openings, 2nd shift with some weekend rotation) Pay: $26.00 – $34.80/hour

Work with advanced semiconductor processing equipment in a cleanroom setting—running tests, adjusting hardware/software, and doing mechanical/electrical troubleshooting. Good fit if you have 2+ years in thin film/etch or vacuum-based tools, like hands-on technical work, and don’t mind PPE and some heavy lifting.

Employer: Radiant Systems Inc

Location: 3455 Lyman Blvd, Chaska, MN 55318

Type: Contract (3 months) , likely full-time hours

, likely full-time hours Pay: Not listed

Support a busy manufacturing warehouse by receiving materials, stocking inventory, kitting parts, and processing work orders. Training starts on 1st shift (Mon–Fri), then may move to 4x10s (Wed–Sat or Sun–Wed) with some on-call weekends. Ideal if you have 3–5 years warehouse/assembly experience, can use ERP/SAP, and are open to forklift and high-bay work after training.

Employer: Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Location: Chaska, MN (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $115,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead technical work in a protein purification manufacturing cell supporting diagnostic reagents. You’ll troubleshoot assay failures, update SOPs and BOMs, drive process improvements, and lead cross-functional investigations in a regulated environment. Best for candidates with a BS (5+ yrs), MS (3+ yrs), or PhD in biochemistry/chemistry/biology and strong chromatography and immunoassay experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.